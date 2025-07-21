What a week that was: Police seize drugs, stage fun day and solve 60 per cent of reported crimes in Falkirk

As July rolls on police have looked back to last week’s performance by officers as they “work around the clock to keep Falkirk safe”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Last week, officers in Falkirk town centre have solved 60 per cent of reported crimes, with lines of enquiry continuing – showing the impact of focused police work and support from our community.

“Three drugs search warrants were executed, leading to the recovery of controlled substances, cash, and related paraphernalia. These actions contribute directly to making our communities safer.

“We also welcomed visitors to a successful Emergency Services Day, joining forces with our blue-light partners and Falkirk Delivers to highlight the teamwork keeping Falkirk running smoothly.

Police officers had a busy week in the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

“We’re working around the clock to keep Falkirk safe, welcoming, and enjoyable—for residents, workers, and visitors alike."

Officers added resident have an important role to play in making that happen by reporting concerns – and crimes – to police.

