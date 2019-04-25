Westquarter woman beater pulled hair and spat in face

John Montgomery (44) went round to his former partner’s house to collect his furniture and ended up spitting in her face and pulling another woman’s hair.

Montgomery, 16 Hillside Terrace, Westquarter, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assaults he committed in Suilven Heights, Laurieston, on November 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The woman was previously in a relationship with the accused for 10 years, but that had come to an end shortly before these events took place.

“It was 9pm and the witness was in her home address. The accused entered the property and he wasn’t welcome. The witness and another woman attempted to usher him out. He grabbed one woman by the hair, held her head down and then spat in other woman’s face.

“He then left the property.”

Police were contacted and caught up with Montgomery later that evening.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is still a work in progress. He seems to have completed everything which has been asked of him at the Caledonian Project and has continued to work with them.

“He went round to his former partner’s house to ask for property items and furniture he had purchased. He had consumed alcohol.”

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Montgomery on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he continue to attend the Caledonian Project to deal with his domestic abuse issues.

Sheriff Collins said: “You don’t seem to have learned anything from it so far.”

Montgomery was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he has to stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for four months.