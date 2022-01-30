Westquarter shoplifter caught on CCTV filling her bag with sweets and clothes

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was noon and the store supervisor at Tesco checked the CCTV and saw the accused was emptying boxes of sweets into a black handbag and placing other items, plush toys and clothes into the bag.

"Some items were paid for at the check out, however, now attempt was made to pay for the items concealed within the bag – the value of the goods taken was £43.50 and there was no recovery.

"On another occasion – at 5pm – security personnel at Asda saw the accused in the store removing bar codes from items and then attending at the self scanning machines, paying for items that had the reduce labels on them.

Lapcenoka stole food and clothing from Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park

"She was stopped as she exited the store and it was discovered she had not paid for the items concealed within her bag. She offered to pay for the items she had not paid for.

"The goods were fully recovered.”

Lapcenoka, who required an interpreter, was representing herself and stated she did pay for the items at Asda some time afterwards.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Lapcenoka, 80 Langton Road, Westquarter, to pay a £355 fine at a rate of £25 per month and told her to pay £50 compensation to Tesco.

