Westquarter residents robbed at knifepoint in their own home

An uninvited guest burst into a house and pulled a knife on three residents before robbing them of money, medication and other assorted items.

John Dargacz (54) gained entry to the premises in Redding Road, Westquarter, without consent and assaulted the two women and man who were living at the address.

He began shouting and demanding property before holding the knife on them.

The incident saw him make off with cash, medicine, personal documents, an electronic cigarette and an electric razor.

Dargacz’ guilt regarding the offence he committed on June 15 last year was ascertained after his appearance from custody for summary trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Sheriff John Mundy adjourned the case for two weeks until January 24 to obtain a criminal justice social work report.

Dargacz, 15 Craigs Terrace, Rumford, was remanded in custody until that time.