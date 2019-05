Gavin Alexander (31) admitted kicking a man and trying to bite him in Laurel Place, Bonnybridge.

Alexander, 4 Dovecot Road, Westquarter, committed the assault on June 25 last year, but was more interested in obtaining a drink of water from Sheriff Christopher Shead at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, saying he had not had a drink for two hours and it was his legal right. Sentence was deferred to June 5 and Alexander was remanded.