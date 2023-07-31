Westquarter dad got mad with ex after their child refused to go on holiday

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stuart McArthur, 41, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Laurieston between February 6 and February 20.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said the couple had been in a relationship for 10 years, but had split up seven years ago. McArthur wanted his children to go on holiday with him and became angry when one of them said they did not want to go.

He threatened his ex partner and the youngster, sending messages via “electronics means” saying the youngster’s rear was going to get “scudded”.

McArthur appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He thought the child was being ungrateful.”