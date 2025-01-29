Were you stopped? Police reveal results of festive drink drive crackdown in Falkirk and elsewhere
According to the figures, there were 4779 breath tests and 963 drug wipes conducted and over 25,000 drivers had to be spoken to during the campaign, as officers worked together to target and deter drink and drug drivers from December 1 last year to January 19 this year.
Officers carried out proactive patrols, spoke to drivers and raised awareness in communities – while using data to target key areas and responding to information from members of the public to set up roadside checks.
This road safety partnership work happened at a local and national level, in support of a Scottish Government marketing campaign which told the story of road crash survivor Ellen Stickle who was left paralysed by a drug driver.
Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “Police Scotland will keep targeting drink and drug drivers and we know how important this is to the public. “My message to people thinking about driving after taking drugs or alcohol is you will get caught. Our officers are out every day, we will arrest you and that will affect you for the rest of your life. "It’s your choice and it can have a devastating impact on other road users. It changes people’s lives and it is avoidable. Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and please continue to speak to family and friends to encourage changing the behaviour of drivers.”