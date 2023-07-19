Pitcairn brandished the weapon at the BP petrol station in Falkirk Road. Pic: National World

Paul Pitcairn brandished the weapon at a lone worker at Linlithgow’s Falkirk Road BP petrol station.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, a Lord Armstrong told the 37-year-old, “you now regret what you did," but said there was no doubt he had to take a serious view of his offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Pitcairn that, taking account of the gravity of the crime and the need to deter others from such actions, there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Lord Armstong said Pitcairn would have faced a five-and-a-half-year jail term but for his guilty pleas.

Pitcairn, a prisoner, had earlier admitted assaulting Anup Patil at the petrol station on February 2 this year, robbing him of money, scratch cards and cigarettes.

He also admitted illegally possessing a BB gun.

Unemployed Pitcairn committed the offences after being freed on bail the previous year at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court heard how Mr Patil was working a night shift and was stocking shelves at about 1.45am when Pitcairn approached him from behind.

Pitcairn pointed a gun with gold coloured barrel at him and told him to go to the till and "bring all the cash".

The victim took a £20 and £10 note from the till and handed them over, at which point Pitcairn demanded "give me a scratch card" and was given two of them.

He then said, "any cigarettes" and was handed a pack of Mayfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Mr Patil not to call anyone before fleeing the premises.

The manager of the filling station arrived and viewed CCTV footage from the premises and police were alerted.

Officers found a jacket and gold gun at the rear of the premises and a DNA match for Pitcairn was recovered from the items.

Pitcairn has an extensive criminal record with 88 previous convictions and has been sentenced to detention and imprisonment several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad