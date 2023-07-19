News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Well-kent crook behind bars after early morning robbery of Linlithgow petrol station where he secured just £30, two scratch cards and a pack of cigarettes

A robber who staged an early morning raid at a petrol station with an imitation gun and made-off with just with £30, a packet of cigarettes and two scratch cards, has been jailed for 44 months this week.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST
Pitcairn brandished the weapon at the BP petrol station in Falkirk Road. Pic: National WorldPitcairn brandished the weapon at the BP petrol station in Falkirk Road. Pic: National World
Pitcairn brandished the weapon at the BP petrol station in Falkirk Road. Pic: National World

Paul Pitcairn brandished the weapon at a lone worker at Linlithgow’s Falkirk Road BP petrol station.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, a Lord Armstrong told the 37-year-old, “you now regret what you did," but said there was no doubt he had to take a serious view of his offending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told Pitcairn that, taking account of the gravity of the crime and the need to deter others from such actions, there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Lord Armstong said Pitcairn would have faced a five-and-a-half-year jail term but for his guilty pleas.

Most Popular

Pitcairn, a prisoner, had earlier admitted assaulting Anup Patil at the petrol station on February 2 this year, robbing him of money, scratch cards and cigarettes.

He also admitted illegally possessing a BB gun.

Unemployed Pitcairn committed the offences after being freed on bail the previous year at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court heard how Mr Patil was working a night shift and was stocking shelves at about 1.45am when Pitcairn approached him from behind.

Pitcairn pointed a gun with gold coloured barrel at him and told him to go to the till and "bring all the cash".

The victim took a £20 and £10 note from the till and handed them over, at which point Pitcairn demanded "give me a scratch card" and was given two of them.

He then said, "any cigarettes" and was handed a pack of Mayfair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told Mr Patil not to call anyone before fleeing the premises.

The manager of the filling station arrived and viewed CCTV footage from the premises and police were alerted.

Officers found a jacket and gold gun at the rear of the premises and a DNA match for Pitcairn was recovered from the items.

Pitcairn has an extensive criminal record with 88 previous convictions and has been sentenced to detention and imprisonment several times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lord Armstrong said: "I note the consumption of illicit drugs had a significant part to play in these crimes."