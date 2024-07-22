Welfare check: Offender tells Falkirk Court he ignored no contact ban to find out how woman was doing
John McNair, 42, told officers he still had feelings for the woman and cared for her and his calls and messages via WhatsApp were an attempt to “reconnect” with her.
She ignored the messages – despite him telling her not to ignore them – and instead contacted police.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNair had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to have any contact with a woman between February 7 and February 8 at an address in Leapark Drive, Bonnybridge.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer had been receiving a number of messages via WhatsApp, phone call and Facetime asking her not to ignore him.
“It seems to have been an effort to reconnect with her. She ignored all contact with him and reported the matter to police. He told officers he still had feelings for her and cared for her.
"He said he was trying to check her welfare.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McLellan, Flat 3, 2A Crown Avenue, Clydebank, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.
He also fined him £420 for the breach to be paid off at a rate of £50 per month.
McLellan was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register regarding another matter.