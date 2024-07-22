Welfare check: Offender tells Falkirk Court he ignored no contact ban to find out how woman was doing

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An offender told police his phone calls and social media messages were just him checking the “welfare” of a woman the courts had banned him from contacting.

John McNair, 42, told officers he still had feelings for the woman and cared for her and his calls and messages via WhatsApp were an attempt to “reconnect” with her.

She ignored the messages – despite him telling her not to ignore them – and instead contacted police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNair had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to have any contact with a woman between February 7 and February 8 at an address in Leapark Drive, Bonnybridge.

McNair had tried to contact the woman through WhatsApp(Picture: Submitted)McNair had tried to contact the woman through WhatsApp(Picture: Submitted)
McNair had tried to contact the woman through WhatsApp(Picture: Submitted)

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer had been receiving a number of messages via WhatsApp, phone call and Facetime asking her not to ignore him.

“It seems to have been an effort to reconnect with her. She ignored all contact with him and reported the matter to police. He told officers he still had feelings for her and cared for her.

"He said he was trying to check her welfare.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McLellan, Flat 3, 2A Crown Avenue, Clydebank, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He also fined him £420 for the breach to be paid off at a rate of £50 per month.

McLellan was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register regarding another matter.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice