Welcome to Falkirk: Rail commuter gets off at wrong stop and gets mugged

Lewis Skelton, 20, was among the three people who robbed the man of his mobile phone, laptop, headphones and wallet. He then used the man’s bank card to get himself a Chinese takeaway and some goods from a supermarket.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Skelton had pleaded guilty to the theft, while acting with others, he committed at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on November 11, 2021.

He also admitted relieving the man of £93 from his account, using his bank card to buy a Chinese meal from Hongs, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth and purchase goods at Asda Grangemouth on the same date.

The passenger got off at Falkirk Grahamston and was promptly relieved of his belongings by Skelton and others (Picture: John Devlin. National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “The witness was travelling home on the train from Perth to London and had fallen asleep. At 7pm the witness awoke on his train journey and was disorientated.

"He thought he was at his train stop and got off the train. He realised he was at Falkirk Grahamston and was unable to get another train. He called his wife to pick him up at the Central Retail Park.

"He was seen to be under the influence of alcohol and was stumbling around.”

That’s when Skelton and his two pals showed up and started taking items from the man, with Skelton holding the bag they were putting them in and then handing it to one of the other offenders – keeping the man’s bank card for himself.

"The accused went into Asda,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He used the bank for goods amounting to £85 and then bought a £8.90 takeaway.”

The court heard Skelton had no previous convictions. He had joined the army but was released on medical grounds and things began to “unravel”, with him consuming excess alcohol and “dabbling in illicit drugs”.

Skelton was said to be homeless at the time and was “sofa surfing” from house to house when he got involved in the “opportunistic” offence.

He had been in a local park drinking with a group of other people who decided to see if they could go and get more alcohol.

While they were en route to do this they happened upon the drunken train passenger.

It was stated Skelton handed the man’s belongings over to others and kept the bank card for himself to buy food because he was hungry.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Skelton, 10 Ballinkier Avenue, Banknock, for six months to March 14, 2024 to see if he can be of good behaviour in that time.

She added: "This offence will have caused the complainer distress, having been targeted in this way and having then had money stolen from him. I intend to have you repay the £100 or so back to the complainer.