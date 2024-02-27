Weeded out: Call from council puts an end to Skinflats resident's cannabis crop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s cultivation was uncovered following a call to the police from the council which led officers to search the premises.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “They saw the accused had a greenhouse in the rear of his garden and it contained cannabis plants. There were also plants in a shed and in a tent.

"They were all seized.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston was trying to grow cannabis in the greenhouse in his back garden(Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Preston, who “does not tend to socialise”, suffered from a number of health conditions which cause him to suffer pain and anxiety.

"He was trying to use the cannabis to self medicate,” said Mr Morrow. “He thought it would be easier if he tried to grow his own, but I don’t think they flowered.”