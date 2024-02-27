Weeded out: Call from council puts an end to Skinflats resident's cannabis crop
Preston’s cultivation was uncovered following a call to the police from the council which led officers to search the premises.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “They saw the accused had a greenhouse in the rear of his garden and it contained cannabis plants. There were also plants in a shed and in a tent.
"They were all seized.”
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Preston, who “does not tend to socialise”, suffered from a number of health conditions which cause him to suffer pain and anxiety.
"He was trying to use the cannabis to self medicate,” said Mr Morrow. “He thought it would be easier if he tried to grow his own, but I don’t think they flowered.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Preston £400 to be paid in full within 60 days.