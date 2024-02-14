News you can trust since 1845
Weave licence goodbye: Drink driver's inability to maintain a straight course alerted Forth Valley police

A foolish motorist was not driving like a careless clown because they were a bad driver but because they were five times over the drink driving limit.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped a white Peugeot because the driver couldn't stick within the lines. Upon speaking with them it was very obvious why.”

The driver in question, who was subsequently arrested, gave a roadside breath test reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.