'We are the Billy boys': Grangemouth teen performs sectarian serenade as he is led to police van
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police officers on mobile patrol were made aware of Mr Miller and were speaking to him about another, unrelated matter when he became hostile towards them.
"He started shouting and swearing at them and being aggressive. He began to sing ‘We are the Billy Boys’ as he was being led to the police vehicle.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Miller was heavily intoxicated at the time – which happened to be 3am in the town centre – and had “limited control of his mouth”.
He added Miller was hopeful of rejoining the army in the near future and was now working part-time as a chef.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Miller, 8 Grange Drive, Grangemouth, to complete 75 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.