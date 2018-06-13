Watch worth £3500 and cash stolen from Polmont home

An intruder removed a glass panel from the back door of a Polmont home before stealing a £3500 watch in a daring raid.

The break-in, in Morven Drive, is now being investigated by police, who say £340 was also stolen from the property alongside a Breitling Colt Ocean watch.

The theft took place between 3.30am and 3.40am on Wednesday, June 6.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was a theft by housebreaking in Morven Drive, Polmont, last Wednesday morning.

“Entry was gained by the removal of a panel of glass from the property’s back door.

“We are keen to speak with anybody who may have more information.”

Police can be contacted on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.