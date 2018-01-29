WATCH: Final appeal from Police Scotland over building disposal plans which include Falkirk stations

Police Scotland has made a final appeal to the public to take part in a consultation launched over its plans to dispose of 53 stations in Scotland.

The plan includes the disposal of three in the Falkirk area - Bainsford, Bo’ness and Camelon.

Two others in the Forth Valley area command are also facing the axe – Bannockburn and Bridge of Allan.

Bo’ness station has not been in use since 2014 and Bainsford has been empty since 2016.

Camelon is still staffed by a quartet of community officers but sometimes officers deploy from nearby Falkirk Police HQ.

In a video appeal posted today on the official Police Scotland Youtube channel, Superintendent Angus Macinnes explained: “Currently we have 53 surplus properties across Scotland... these are ones we’ve not used for some time, or that we will shortly stop using due to changes in the way we deploy police officers.

“The future of each station/property is open for discussion - please do not believe the critics who will tell you it’s a done deal.”

He continued: “I urge you to access the online consultation and answer a few questions and tell us what you think.

“Once the consulation is finished, the results will be analysed and a report submitted through the Police Scotland Executive to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

“Proposals for each property will be developed after that.

“Having started on November 1 2017, the consultation finishes on January 31 - so there’s not long left. Don’t miss your chance to tell us what you think.”

