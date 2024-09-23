Watch: Early morning blaze at former luxury hotel deemed wilful as police appeal for information

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 17:10 BST
Six fire appliances and a height vehicle tackled an early morning blaze at a former luxury hotel in Airth on Monday.

The alarm was raised at around 1.40am on Monday morning with emergency services racing to the former Airth Castle Hotel.

On arrival firefighters said they found a “well-developed” fire in the venue’s main building – not the historic castle itself.

After tackling the flames through the night, four fire appliances were still present at the scene as the sun came up.

Fire crews remained at the scene until mid morning on Monday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Fire crews remained at the scene until mid morning on Monday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Police were also present at the scene this morning and have since worked with fire investigators to establish the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information that could help their enquiries to get in touch.