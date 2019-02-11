Watch: Death of 42-year-old man in Grangemouth being treated as unexplained

Police investigating the unexplained death of a man at a presmises in Kersiebank Avenue will be sending a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 42-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was found at 2.15pm on Sunday and the building was cordoned off as officers carried out their investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in the Kersiebank Avenue area of Grangemouth at around 2.15pm on Sunday, February 10, following the death of a 42-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries remain ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”