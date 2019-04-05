Waste dumping Dunipace farmer escapes jail sentence

Farmer David Graham (72) let people illegally dump tons of waste on this land at Doghill, near Denny, over a two year period.

At one point Graham, of Denovan Mains, Dunipace, faced the prosepct of paying a £1.8 million for the offence he committed between June 7, 2011 and October 21, 2013. However, his ill health and advanced age were taken into account at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday when Sheriff Derek Livingston simply admonished him, stating: “I’m slightly uncomfortable about what to do with you. I’m perpared in the circumstances to admonish you. Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “This whole process has taken its toll on him. His physical health has deteriorated.”