Warrant for Grangemouth offender after he misses second court date
Ross McAlpine (22) failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court yet again last Thursday and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:58 pm
The court heard it was the second straight time McAlpine, 18 Woodland Court, Grangemouth, had failed to show up after pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on April 27.
Issuing the arrest warrant, Sheriff Craig Harris noted McAlpine had also failed to turn up two weeks ago.
"Today was his last chance,” he said.