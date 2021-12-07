Warrant for Grangemouth offender after he misses second court date

The court heard it was the second straight time McAlpine, 18 Woodland Court, Grangemouth, had failed to show up after pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on April 27.

Issuing the arrest warrant, Sheriff Craig Harris noted McAlpine had also failed to turn up two weeks ago.

"Today was his last chance,” he said.

