Warning to Forth Valley motorists after two men charged with 'keyless' car thefts

Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a number of keyless car thefts in the Forth Valley area and elsewhere.

The incidents happened between Friday, November 1 and Thursday, November 28 when a total of six cars were reported stolen from different locations.

Officers carried out enquiries in the days following the offences and on Friday, December 6, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the thefts, appearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, December 19.

Then, on Saturday, December 21, a 36-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with two of the thefts and driving while disqualified. He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, December 23.

Police arrest and charged two men in connection with the 'keyless' car thefts (Picture: National World)

In light of these offences, police have now issued an urgent warning to car owners throughout the area.

Sergeant Steven Brown said: “We urge all vehicle owners to be aware and take extra precautions to combat this type of criminal activity including not keeping keys or fobs near doors or windows.

“Buying a secure signal blocking pouch, such as a Faraday bag or RFID signal blocker that can block the transmission of the signal from the key, can also help keep your vehicle secure.

“Steering locks can also be effective, while vehicle trackers and tracking devices are also a form of additional security, and can assist police in recovering stolen vehicles quickly.

"Anyone with information about these thefts should contact officers via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."