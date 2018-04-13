Warning over fake Bank of Ireland £50 notes

Police have issued a warning about counterfeit Bank of Ireland money, which has already surfaced in Stirling and Tayside as well as the Borders and south-west.

Detective Inspector Iain McPhail said: “Suspects are using both an old style £50 note, which is green in colour, and the newer note which is purple.

Shops should only be accepting the newer purple note.

“If anyone is presented with a green old style £50 note they should be declined and the customer informed to take them to their local bank.

“All genuine new style purple Sterling notes feature a watermark, a hologram that changes, a series of dashes which become a solid line when held up to light and has the name of the Bank in raised print.

“Each note has an individual serial number.

“Please ensure all notes are robustly examined to establish their authenticity.”

If anyone suspects they’re being presented with a fake note they should decline it and contact police via 101.