Warning over email sextortion scam

Cyber criminals are sending victims their own passwords by email in an attempt to blackmail them.

The email tricks people into believing they have been filmed on their computer watching porn and demands payment.

Forth Valley Police sent a message out asking people to stay safe online and be careful of who they befriend, and to not rush into making a decision if they receive a ‘sextortion’ email.

Over 110 reports have been made to Action Fraud from concerned victims who have received emails like this.

A recent development is that the email often now includes the victim’s own password, which Action Fraud believes fraudsters may have gained from an old data breach.

Victims have been advised by police to not pay criminals, and have also been advised to change their password immediately, to not email the fraudsters back, to update anti-virus and operating systems regularly, and to cover webcams when not in use.

If victims have paid the fine, they have been advised to contact local police, and if they have not, they can report the phishing attempt to Action Fraud at https://actionfraud.police.uk/report_phishing.