Warning over bogus callers following Falkirk and Laurieston incidents

Falkirk district residents are being urged to be vigilant following a series of incidents involving bogus callers.

A number of homeowners in the region were targeted by a con artist last Wednesday, prompting police into issuing a warning.

A 33-year-old man was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday charged with a number of bogus caller-type crimes and a robbery at homes in Hawley Road and Cromwell Road West in Falkirk and Campbell Crescent, Laurieston.

The bogus calls have involved requests for payments in advance for work on roofs, guttering and driveways, which was never carried out.

Inspector Ewan Wilson, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “The Falkirk community are being reminded to be vigilant of unexpected callers at their homes.

“Please be aware of bogus workmen who may claim that work is required in and around your home.

“This is in response to incidents on Wednesday, January 8 when a male targeted several homes and on each occasion the resident was over 60 years old.

“Thankfully he was identified and apprehended a short time later but it is a timely reminder to those of us with elderly or vulnerable friends or relatives who may not read this on social media to be on our guard and spread awareness.

“Do not let anyone into your home and do not feel pressurised or embarrassed by refusing anyone entry; genuine business callers expect you to be careful and to be challenged for identification.

“Remember it’s your home, there is no reason why anyone should ever enter your home against your wishes.

“If you are unsure or feel unsafe, ask them to come back at another time and have a friend or family member present when they do.”