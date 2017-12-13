Warning for Forth Valley shoppers using ATMs

Shoppers are being warned to be on their guard when using cash machines.

Police in Forth Valley said a female had a sum of money stolen moments after making a withdrawal from an ATM in Stirling.

Crime prevention officer, PC Bryan MacKie, said “At this time of year, people are prone to carrying about larger sums of money than they normally might. Thieves know this and have no problems taking advantage of it.”

He added: “It’s particularly important to be cautious when you’re using bank machines, as we know that can be how a would-be thief might identify a potential target.

“When you’re taking out money from a cash point, make sure you shield the key pad to avoid anyone seeing your PIN. It’s also smart to put your money and card away discreetly before leaving the machine, so people can’t see how much you’ve withdrawn.

“Most importantly, be aware of your surroundings, and if you think someone is hanging around a cash machine and acting suspiciously, call us on 101”