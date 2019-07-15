Warning for Falkirk district gas customers

Residents are being warned to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to offer a cash rebate from British Gas.

Police issued the reminder after a Forth Valley resident received the fake email yesterday.

It states the person has overpaid for gas and they want to give them a refund.

A Forth Valley Police spokesman said: “Please share with friends and family who are not on social media. Stop! Delete as this is a phishing attack.”

British Gas said that their emails always address customers by name; if the email’s about your account, it will have your account number; they won’t ask you for any personal details; and their emails will only give you links back to the britishgas.co.uk website, but it’s best not to click on any links if you’re in doubt.

Further advice can be found on the British Gas website https://www.britishgas.co.uk/help-and-support/my-account/gas-and-electricity/faq/what-do-i-do-if-ive-been-sent-a-scam-email