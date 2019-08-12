Warning - distressing footage: Can you help track down the thug who abused his dog in a Grangemouth park?

The Scottish SPCA are investigating an incident of a man deliberately kicking a dog in a public park in Grangemouth.

Officers launched their investigation after being sent footage which shows a man carrying out the violent act in Inchyra Park.

Hunt is on for man who kicked dog in Grangemouth Park

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was sent the clip on July 25 after a resident spotted the tan-coloured Staffordshire being struck across the snout for no reason, so started recording top gather more evidence of abuse.

The video shows a man purposefully stride towards the dog and kick it, sending it flying across the grass. There are two young males in the recording.

Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said: “We’ve been looking in to this since it was first reported in July, but it is difficult to identify the men from the quality of the video. We are hoping the general public can help us identify either of the men and the dog so that we can progress our investigation.

“It is plain to see from the man’s movement towards the dog he knew exactly what he was doing in the lead-up to kicking it. He took a full-blown volley at the poor thing. No animal deserves to be treated in such a way and we would like to speak with either of the men involved.”

If you have any information which could aid the Scottish SPCA’s investigation, call the charity’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.