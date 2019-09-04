Warning after replica police uniforms stolen from Limeriggs

Police have warned that criminals may be using replica uniforms stolen from a film production company to impersonate officers.

The warning comes after a ‘large selection’ of replica clothing and equipment was stolen from a set production and prop company based in Lochside Road, Limerigg.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses following the break-in and theft which happened some time between 11pm on Saturday, August 31 and midday on Sunday, September 1.

The thieves forced entry to the storage unit.

Items including stab vests, police t-shirts, trousers, fleeces, hats, imitation batons, handcuffs and Pava spray containers were taken.

Many of the garments are embroidered with ‘Police’.

In addition, tools and vehicle diagnostic equipment was also stolen.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Campbell said: “At present we do not have a value for the stolen goods. “However, our concern is that the suspects may look to use these to imitate Police Officers, as the props look very realistic.

“If you have any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be an officer, ask to see identification and if they cannot provide it, then report them via 101.

“As part of this inquiry we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Lochside Road over the weekend, or who can help us identify the culprits, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the stolen props and clothing, please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Forth Valley CID via 101 and quote incident ‎2094 of the 1st September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.