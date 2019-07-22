Warning after elderly women in Forth Valley target for scammers

Two elderly women were targeted in scams at the weekend.

Police in Forth Valley nave issued a warning and asked relatives and friends of older people to be vigilant.

The first victim was targeted by bogus workmen who had over-priced building works.

They then took the victim to a bank and a building merchants to transfer money and purchase materials.

Unfortunately more than £13,000 was transferred and £2000 of building material was purchased.

Work has not been completed and the building materials have been removed.

A police spokesman said: “As a neighbour, family member or friend, if you see a vulnerable person getting any kind of building work completed, please don’t hesitate to challenge the builders or contractor.

“Any reputable builder or contractor will be happy to assist or provide details.”

In the second incident the victim was contacted by what she believed to be a call barring company – she believed that she was receiving a service from them and provided them with credit card details for payments.

Fortunately only £500 was removed before she contacted police.

The spokesman added: “Please don’t give out financial or personal details to any cold callers, regardless of how legitimate it may seem.

“If you want any further information, please visit our website https://www.scotland.police.uk/ and click on the Keep Safe section.

“If you believe you, a member of your family or a friend has become a victim of a scam or bogus incident or have any information regarding suspicion activity, e-mails or calls, please contact us on 101.”