Warning after car theft

Thiefs made off with a car after a successful ‘fishing’ trip.

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after the vehicle keys were ‘fished’ through the letterbox.

The car was stolen overnight on Wednesday, January 10 in the Carron area.

The vehicle has since been recovered by officers from the priority crime team.

Sergeant Liam Harman said: “This technique of fishing for car keys through letter boxes is pretty well known, and it continues to be employed by thieves across the country.

“We’re reminding people to keep keys out of sight and out of reach to try and prevent these opportunists getting their hands on them. Keep your keys away from the door, ideally in a room away from the front of the house.

“We realise it’s convenient to keep keys near the front door, but if it’s convenient for you, it’s just as convenient for a would be thief.”