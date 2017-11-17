Warning after break-ins and car thefts

Householders are being warned to be on their guard after a number of housebreakings.

The incidents in the Maddiston and Braes area have seen thieves enter homes to steal car keys before driving off with high value vehicles.

Falkirk Community Inspector Ewan Wilson said: “If you see anything suspicious in your area, please call 101 and let us know.

Thieves are opportunists and will often hang about in areas, looking for addresses to target.

“You can make your address less appealing to a would-be housebreaker by making sure your doors and windows are locked at night. It’s also wise to ensure that you don’t leave any valuable items, like smart phones or tablets, where they can be seen from outside your address.

“Some housebreakers specifically target addresses with high value cars. Keep your car keys where they can’t be easily found, away from doors or windows, to make sure you are making life as difficult as possible for a would-be thief.”

If you have any information relating to thefts in your area, call us on 101. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.