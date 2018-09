A thief stole both a wallet and a watch from a changing room locker at a Polmont hotel.

Police looking into the theft at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Grange Road say the incident took place some time between 12.30pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, September 23.

The value of the wallet’s contents or the watch is unknown.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.