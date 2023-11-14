Wall punching Bonnybridge bully boy made partner's life a misery for three years

A controlling offender subjected his partner to a three-year campaign of violence and abuse which saw him call her a “slag”, a “whore” and punch holes in walls.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Barker’s “reprehensible” behaviour had him throwing the woman – who he had known since they were teenagers – down onto a bed and throwing punches at her face, narrowly missing her and slamming “fist-sized” holes in walls.

He told her she did not deserve to have her baby and also accused her of cheating on him, telling her he wished he had never had a baby with her, saying she had ruined his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Barker, 24, had admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at various addresses and location in Denny from January 1, 2019 to January 2, 2022.

Barker appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The accused and the complainer had been in an on/off relationship for around nine years. Their relationship became more serious three years ago and they have a child together.

"While they were staying together he would regularly be violent and controlling towards her. On one occasion the complainer and the accused were within the bedroom having an argument.

"He then pushed her onto the bed. On another occasion, in the hallway of the address, the accused raised his arm and punched in her direction, narrowly missing her face and causing a fist-sized holed in the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On another day he looked into her eyes and punched in her direction, punching another hole in the wall – again narrowly missing the complainer.”

As well as his violent outbursts, Barker also tried to control aspects of the young woman’s life.

"He did not let her be on her mobile phone,” said Mr Lynch. “He would ask her what she was doing on the phone. While she was pregnant with their child he told her ‘you don’t deserve her’ and called her a slag and a whore.

"The complainer’s mother began to see him become aggressive towards her daughter, who ended her relationship with the accused in January 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship may have been over, but Barker’s abusive behaviour continued.

Mr Lynch said: "She got a phone call from the accused, stating ‘I wish I had never been with you. I wish I never had a baby with you. You’re a slag. You’ve ruined my life’. He accused her of cheating on him.”

The court heard Barker had not had the “happiest of times while growing up” and accepted his conduct was “reprehensible”.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the reprehensible conduct went on over a period of three years and the fact Barker, 56 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, was a first offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad