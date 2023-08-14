News you can trust since 1845
Wake up call: Offender chaps up Falkirk neighbour and then punches him in the face

Matthew Green, 55, appeared at Falkrik Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Firs Street, Falkirk, on May 15.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 6.15am and the complainer was aware of a knocking on his bedroom window and heard a male voice – the accused – saying he wanted to talk.

"As a result the complainer went outside into the communal garden. The accused began to get aggressive stating ‘I’ll find you and I’ll kill you’ before punching him in the face.

"The complainer shouted at him to stop and the accused then pushed him to the ground. Witnesses then got involved and contacted police.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the complainer was a neighbour of Green’s who had been shouting at him and this is what led Green to be where he was at 6.15am that day.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki orderd Green, 95 Daldowie Street, Coatbridge, to compete 300 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.