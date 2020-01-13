‘Vulnerable’ Laurieston man made threats to stab and kill

A so called “extremely vulnerable man” made death threats during a phone call to his former partner.

Ricky Lapsley (30), 277 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the threatening behaviour offence he committed on December 6 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Liam McGuigan said Malone’s former partner received a phone call from him at 3am and heard him shouting, calling her names and making threats to stab and kill.

“Police were called,” added Mr McGuigan. “And the accused told officers he was ‘sorry, I’m really, genuinely really sorry’.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said the couple had “some issues” and Lapsley, who he referred to as an “extremely vulnerable man”, did not handle conflict very well and did not have an “understanding of most things”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Lapsley on a restriction of liberty order not to leave his home between 7pm and 7am for four months.