Volunteer Kelpies search for missing Gregor is called off

A planned canal-bank search around the Kelpies by volunteers for missing Glasgow man Gregor Gibbons has been called off on police advice.

A large police scale operation is underway to trace the 32-year-old, who inexplicably went missing while apparently heading to work earlier this week.

His disappearance is said to be “extraordinarily out of character”, and fears have grown for his safety.

A search operation initially focused on the Glasgow side of the Forth and Clyde canal between Maryhill and Kirkintilloch, but the scope has widened following unconfirmed sightings at Twechar Bridge, Bonnybridge and Grangemouth.

Anxious relatives launched a public appeal for help via Facebook, and were set to muster volunteers for a public search of the entire route from Maryhill to the Kelpies today, but have abandoned this after consulting with police.

Police Scotland has deployed cycle patrols, dogs, marine units and air support in the effort to trace the missing man, who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Gregor’s wife Leanne has already made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch, or at least to let the police know he is safe.

CCTV footage shows him leaving Maryhill and apparently heading towards the canal path.

Gregor is 5ft 5ins with shaved dark hair, and has an athletic build.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.