Violent van driver batters cyclist after 'chance encounter' in a Grangemouth tunnel

Following the cyclist in his van, Connor Gethin, 23, and another man then got out and proceeded to punch and kick him.

Gethin lives in the north of Scotland and was supposedly in the Grangemouth area temporarily to assist a relative at the time of the offence. When he was traced by officers following the attack he told them there was a history between himself and the victim, who he had just happened to come across by chance on the day in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gethin had pleaded guilty to assaulting the man – while acting with another – in Primrose Avenue, Grangemouth, on August 16 last year.

Gethin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 1.30pm and the witness was on his way to work on his bicycle, going through a tunnel. He was aware someone was behind him in a van and he has slowed down to let them pass.

"He then saw a male running towards him with a crowbar raised above his head. He fell to the ground from his bicycle and the person has started kicking him on the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He managed to get to his feet at this time and saw Mr Gethin running across to join the assault. He was surprised because he knew Mr Gethin, who punched him to the head and the face.

"The witness said he has known Mr Gethin since they were young.”

Gethin was traced by police as the registered owner of the van.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There is a background and history between them. Mr Gethin lives up north in Keith and was down here helpiing his aunt move house. It was very much a chance meeting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the background to the offence and the fact it was a chance encounter, but said there was no excuse for this kind of behaviour.