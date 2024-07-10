Violent rapist who targeted women in Forth Valley and across country jailed for 12 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent rapist who defrauded former partners out of more than £210,000 has been jailed.

Christopher Harkins targeted single women on dating websites, quickly befriending them and gaining their trust.

His offences, which took place between 2013 and 2019, involved a number of women across Stirling, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Inverclyde, Edinburgh, Paisley and West Lothian.

Today the 37-year-old man has been sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock to 12 years imprisonment for serious sexual and violent offences.He has also been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Christopher Harkins has been jailed for 12 years. Pic: Police Scotland

Harkins portrayed himself as a successful businessman before claiming to be experiencing issues with his bank account being frozen.

He then asked some of his victims to lend him money for a short period of time.

Several women borrowed significant sums in order to help him.

Harkins, from Helensburgh, also persuaded a number of the women to transfer him money for holidays, sending them screenshots of alleged destinations.

He persuaded them to pay for half the cost but never booked the trips away and failed to return the majority of the funds given to him.

He pleaded guilty to the fraud charges at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

Following a trial at the High Court in Paisley in May, Harkins was subsequently found guilty of raping one former partner.

He was also convicted of filming two women in intimate situations without their consent before sending them the graphic content.

Detective Chief Inspector Lyndsay Laird, Police Scotland said: “Christopher Harkins is a violent and contemptable individual who preyed on woman looking for love and companionship. He made them believe they were in a loving and exclusive relationship but that was nowhere near the truth.

“His only motive was money. Harkins met the woman through a dating app and once he had formed relationships with them he turned to manipulation, threats, coercive control and violence to obtain thousands of pounds which he used to fund his very lavish lifestyle.“The fact that he was convicted is a tremendous credit to the women who came forward to police.“This case highlights that domestic abuse is not just physical or sexual, it includes abusive behaviours or financial abuse. It is often about power and control and can have life changing consequences for victims."We sincerely hope this result gives confidence to others who may experience anything similar to come forward, safe in the knowledge that police will investigate.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: "Christopher Harkins clearly poses an extreme danger to women through his calculating, manipulative and violent behaviour.

“His many victims have shown immense bravery in coming forward and reporting him to the authorities.

“This conviction will hopefully bring some comfort to the women he targeted while protecting others from his deplorable schemes and depraved actions.

“This was a complex case and I give thanks to the prosecution team for their efforts in securing this conviction.

“We want to encourage all those who believe they have been a victim of similar offending to come forward and report it.