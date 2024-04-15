Violent offender saw red in Redding and attacked police who came to arrest her
Courtney Scott, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a person and police officers at her 2 Woodburn Avenue, Redding home on December 18 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The witness and the accused were in the kitchen at 6.30pm when an argument began. She followed the witness downstairs and hit the witness to the face, causing injury – a swollen face and bruising to cheeks, left eye, forehead and chin.
"The witness contacted police and when officers arrived they could hear raised voices from within the property. When police arrested the accused she began to struggle with officers and her behaviour continued to escalate.
"She landed on her side on a bed in the bedroom and began kicking out at officers, kicking one to the chest. They managed to get her outside the address and she continued kicking out and swearing at them.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “Unfortunately there was a physical confrontation which escalated. If police had dealt with it in another way it wouldn’t have escalated the way it did.”
He added Scott had “complex underlying mental health difficulties.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Scott on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home from 7pm to 7am for the next four-and-a-half months.
She was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with the victim in the case for 12 months.