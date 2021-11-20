Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Brenda Black (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, to December 30 for reports.

Black used her crutch to assault a patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

