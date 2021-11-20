Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
A woman who used her crutch to attack a hospital patient then threatened people while holding a pair of scissors and a rolling pin.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 11:32 am
Brenda Black (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, to December 30 for reports.