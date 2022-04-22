Violent offender caged for violent attacks on women in central Scotland

Gary Dysart carried out the offences against two women between 2005 and 2019.

Dysart was sentenced to a total of nine years imprisonment and a 12-year non-harassment order at the High Court in Livingston on Wednesday, April 20.

Police Scotland detective sergeant Gillian Paddon said: “Gary Dysart is an extremely violent and dangerous man who will now face the consequences of his actions.

Gary Dysart was jailed for nine years

This sentencing sends a clear message crimes of this nature will not be tolerated and will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland.

“I commend the strength and courage shown by the victims and hope this sentencing provides some closure. I would urge anyone who feels they've been a victim of abuse, or has concerns about friends or family members, to get in touch with police."