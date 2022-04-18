Violent offender attacked his grandparents in Denny assault

Connor Fairlie (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assaults he committed against his grandparents, both in their late 70s, at an address in Denny on July 22 last year.

The attacks saw Fairlie seize a mobile phone from his grandfather’s hand, push him to the ground and then repeatedly kick him to his injury.

He then kicked his grandmother on the leg to her severe injury.

Sheriff Christopher Shead was interested to find out what Fairlie’s grandparents’ attitudes were to the offender and to the offences he committed.