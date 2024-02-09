Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon Teven, 21, was just a not so sweet 16 when he committed a string of assaults which left a shop assistant and an unfortunate motorist bruised, bloody and battered.

In one of the earliest assaults he pleaded guilty to – in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth on December 18, 2018, Teven – while acting with others – broke a man’s cheekbone and ribs.

Two charges have been hanging over him for around four years and when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday it was time to sentence him.

Teven attacked a member of staff at the Spar store (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences including stealing alcohol and assaulting a member of staff at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on December 19, 2019.

He also admitted assaulting and injuring a man in Parkhall Drive, Maddiston on November 11, 2020 and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in California Road, Maddiston on July 7, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9.45pm and witness were working in the Spar convenience store when they heard the rattling of bottles and ripping of cardboard. They saw the accused attempting to leave the store in possession of alcohol.

"He attempted to stop the accused by getting in front of him and the accused struck him in the back with a box of beer and then assaulted him by punching him. The alcohol, valued at £20, was dropped and smashed on the ground.

It was stated at an earlier court appearance the Spar worker suffered a broken tooth and lacerations to his bottom lip and inside his mouth. His nose was also bleeding heavily and he suffered bruising and swelling to his temples.

On another occasion Teven’s violent streak reared its ugly head following a road traffic accident.

"The complainer is the owner of a black BMW,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “In the early hours of the morning he left work to drive home. There has been a road traffic collision with a Corsa.

"The complainer was initially not able to free himself from his seat belt following and exit his car, which had spun, following the collision. Four people got out of the Corsa and the complainer did manage to free himself from his car.

"One of the four people was a female and the complainer’s intention was to challenge her about the cause of the collision. At this time the accused has run towards the complainer and started to punch him to the face and head.”

Teven ran off when police arrived at the scene, leaving the motorist with a swollen eye and swollen left ear.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Teven was only 16 at the time the offences were committed.