Violent Maddiston 'fisticuffs' shoplifter on the run after court no show

Dean Robinson, 35, was so aggressive when he was challenged by staff he ended up with someone sitting on him to subdue him. He broke free, however, grabbing the

security guard’s neck and pulling a chain he was wearing with such force that he broke it.

He failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday – with his solicitor Gordon Addison admitting: “I have no idea where he is”.

Robinson attacked a member of staff at Asda in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on September 12, 2021. He also admitted resisting police officers and struggling violently with them at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on February 3 this year.

At a previous appearance the court heard the facts of the Asda assault from procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr.

She said: “A member of the security staff was notified the accused was acting suspiciously in the alcohol aisle and appeared to be drunk. The accused then became

aggressive and confrontational with a member of staff. He lunged at them, shouting ‘I want to fight you tonight – no knives, just me and you, fisticuffs’.

"Staff restrained him on the floor and sat on him because they were concerned for customers. The accused then pulled the staff member on top of him, pulling him by the neck and pulling the chain he was wearing from his neck. He broke free and was seen to

run off into the car park where he was chased and arrested.”

At the time Robinson was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work in that time and pay £150 compensation at a rate of £10 per fortnight to the member of staff he assaulted.

