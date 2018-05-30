Violent guest abused his neighbour’s hospitality

A freeloader drank his wheelchair-bound neighbour’s whisky and then attacked him when he was asked to leave.

Scott Halliday (48) and his son were invited to dinner at their downstair’s neighbour’s home.

However, Halliday, who has an alcohol and drug problem, proceeded to acquaint himself with his host’s malt whisky collection.

When he was asked to leave by the man, who has multiple sclerosis, he refused to go and became angry. His drunken behaviour eventually led him to struggle violently with his neighbour on the stairs of their common close.

Halliday, 23 Shiel Gardens, Langlees, who had earlier pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his neighbour’s home on March 11, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday,

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 5.30pm and the accused attended at the property with his son having asked if they could come in for something to eat. The accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“The complainer’s wife made them something to eat and at that stage the drinking started, with the accused becoming more and more intoxicated.

“By about 6.30pm they asked the accused to leave, which he was reluctant to do.

Ms Brown explained that the wife took the son back upstairs to his house and left Halliday sitting on the common stairs with her husband.

However, be began shouting at the man, who used the bannister to get up from his wheelchair.

Halliday then took hold of the man’s t-shirt, caused both of them to fall to the ground where they became involved in a struggle.

It was at the point that the victim’s wife called the police.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken told the court his client “should clearly know better than to behave in this way”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was tempted to send Halliday to prison but instead ordered him to pay a £500 compensation order to his victim at £20 per fortnight.