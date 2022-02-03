Violent Grangemouth still awaiting sentence as legal matters grind on

An offender who used her crutch to batter a fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and then threatened people while holding a pair of scissors and a rolling pin made yet another appearance at court today.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:46 pm
Brenda Black (48) also appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court the week before having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.

Last month Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth and it was a similar story today, as Sheriff Christopher Shead was forced to defer sentence once again to March 9 due to a number of legal matters concerning the powers of summary sheriffs.

In the last few months Black has appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on four separate occasions for the same two offences.

Black attacked her fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

