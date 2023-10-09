News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Violent Grangemouth offender kicked police officer in the face and burst his lip

Ian Day, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer – kicking him on the head to his injury – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on March 22.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 7.30pm and police received a 999 call from a resident in Kingseat Avenue about someone who had broken into an address and was still there.

"When police arrived the accused had just left the ground floor flat. They attempted to move him over to the police vehicle and he then became aggressive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He started to shout and swear and make threats of violence saying ‘I’ll kill you’. He kicked out several times and kicked one officer in the face, causing his lip to bleed.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Day, 20F Kerse Road, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and told him to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.