Violent Grangemouth offender kicked police officer in the face and burst his lip

Ian Day, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer – kicking him on the head to his injury – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on March 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 7.30pm and police received a 999 call from a resident in Kingseat Avenue about someone who had broken into an address and was still there.

"When police arrived the accused had just left the ground floor flat. They attempted to move him over to the police vehicle and he then became aggressive.

"He started to shout and swear and make threats of violence saying ‘I’ll kill you’. He kicked out several times and kicked one officer in the face, causing his lip to bleed.”