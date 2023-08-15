Violent Falkirk town centre attack leaves 'nuisance' with blood pouring out of his nose

Stewart Kennedy, 37, had been out drinking with the man, who was said to have tried several times to hit him during the night out, and his patience finally ran out. He was found sitting on top of the man, punching him to the face.

When police arrived on the scene and found the man with blood pouring from his nose, Kennedy turned his attention to officers and shouted offensive remarks towards them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart Kennedy, 37, had pleaded guilty to assault – punching a man repeatedly to the head to his injury – and threatening behaviour towards police officers in Manor Street, Falkirk on September 3 last year.

Kennedy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 3.30am when witnesses saw the complainer and the accused. He was seen to be sitting on top of the complainer, punching him to the head.

"As a result police were contacted and attended and traced both men. The complainer was extremely hostile at that time and was seen to have blood running from his nose and some swelling to his face.

"The accused then began shouting and swearing at officers saying ‘shouldn’t you be out catching drug dealers?’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard alcohol had been consumed by both men and the complainer – the brother of Kennedy’s partner – had been acting “out of sorts” and there was a suspicion he had taken some kind of substance.

He was said to have been a “nuisance” and had attempted to hit Kennedy several times during the night. He was told to stop and then Kennedy supposedly hit him once in retaliation earlier in the night, before losing the plot completely and committing the assault in Manor Street.