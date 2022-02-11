Violent dog owner set his Staffie on police in Stenhousemuir

Chad Munnoch (25) did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, but had previously admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Bruart Avenue, Stenhousemuir on July 11, 2019.

The charges stated Munnoch shouted and swore and struggled violently with police officers and then did “instruct” his Staffordshire bull terrier to attack them, pulling the dog towards them, causing it to “snarl and bark in an aggressive manner”.

At a previous appearance the court heard Munnoch was in custody in Perth Prison after being sentenced to a period of imprisonment at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court – which he “did not take too well” and then took his anger out on staff.

Munnoch set his dog on police during the encounter

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Munnoch, 64 Fulford Street, Cowdenbeath until February 16 and booked a video link up.

