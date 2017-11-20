Violent attack on police in hospital ward

Police officers were subjected to a drunken assault when they arrived to deal with a disturbance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Kate Mongan (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the assaults and threatening behaviour offences she committed at the hospital on September 12.

Procurator fiscal Graham McLachlan said: “She was drunk or intoxicated due to some substance and lashed out and punched and kicked the police officer and also tried to bite one of the officer’s hands.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “She has no memory of matters.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell told Mongan she had to address her alcohol addiction.

Mongan, 24 Stewart Road, Falkirk, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months. A review was fixed for three month’s time.