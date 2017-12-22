Vile verbal abuse for police in hospital

A man who levelled sectarian and homophobic comments at police officers was warned to change his ways or he would not see his children over Christmas.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Watson (29), 111 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk admitted behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 26.

The court heard he still had 150 hours of his unpaid work punishment outstanding due to issues with his employment and a broken ankle.

Watson was released on bail and placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told to complete his outstanding hours.